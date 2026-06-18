TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:30a: Blocked due to fallen tree in Geismar on Bluff Rd NB/SB between Louisiana Highway 74 and Big Easy St; CLEARED

5:30a: Closed due to flooding in Pride on Pride Baywood Rd. EB/WB between Liberty Rd and Carson Road

5:30a: Carson Road Both NB/SB between Liberty Road and Pride-Baywood Road