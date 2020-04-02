Government measures put in place to help those struggling to pay rent

BATON ROUGE- With 6.6 million people applying for unemployment across the nation many aren't sure how they'll pay rent and their bills during the #COVID19 pandemic.

Government officials on the national and local levels have put restrictions in place to alleviate that pressure for the time being.

On the Local level, long with Governor John Bel Edwards, "Stay At Home" order he also put other measures in place including the following:

- Suspending all evictions until April 30th, 2020, while tenants still owe rent payments, their landlord cannot start the eviction process. This also prohibits late fees.

- Suspending foreclosures on government-backed mortgage loans. If you have a government-backed mortgage, the servicer cannot start the foreclosure process at this time.

- Suspending the termination of utilities. This means utilities will not be disconnected for a person's inability to pay but they will still owe their bill.

On the National level: The Federal CARES Act Prohibition prohibits evictions for not paying rent and late fees until July 25, 2020. That is for any landlord who has a federally-backed mortgage or who receives government housing subsidies. After July 25th landlords are required to issue a 30-day notice to vacate.