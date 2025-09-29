78°
Gov. Landry submits request to deploy 1,000 Louisiana National Guardsman across the state

1 hour 27 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 8:55 PM September 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry submitted a request to the U.S. Department of War on Monday night for 1,000 Louisiana National Guardsmen to deploy across the state and address "ongoing public safety concerns regarding high crime rates throughout the State."

In his letter to U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Landry mentioned Shreveport, New Orleans and Baton Rouge as cities with "elevated violent crime rates ... coupled with critical personnel shortages within local law enforcement."

Landry said that Guardsmen would "deploy throughout the state to urban centers, supplement law enforcement presence in high-crime areas, provide logistical and communication support, and secure critical infrastructure."

The governor ended his request by saying that the use of National Guardsmen during hurricanes, the Jan. 1 terrorist attack in New Orleans, Superbowl LIX and Mardi Gras showed a 50% crime reduction. 

