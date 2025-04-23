Gov. Landry creates committee to establish memorial for victims of New Orleans terrorist attack

NEW ORLEANS - Gov. Jeff Landry has established a committee tasked with creating a memorial for the victims of the New Year's Eve terrorist attack in New Orleans.

This dedicated body will be tasked with finding a place for a permanent memorial of the 15 victims who were killed and the dozens more injured when a truck ran through a crowd of people celebrating the new year on Bourbon Street.

“This senseless act of violence has shattered lives and shaken our State. We grieve with the families and friends of the victims and stand united in our resolve to remember and honor them,” said Governor Landry. “This Commission is committed to ensuring that the victims of January 1st are never forgotten. Through a permanent memorial, we will honor their lives and create a lasting place of remembrance, resilience, and unity for years to come.”

The committee, whose members have not yet been selected, will consist of five victims or family members of victims as well as several state officials and government figures.