Annette Street shooting is one of many within the capitol area this week

BATON ROUGE - Around 1 p.m., police say a car with bullet holes drove into the parking lot of a gas station off of Airline Highway after a shooting on Annette Street.

Several BRPD units filled the parking lot of this gas station at the corner of Airline Highway and Evangeline Street on Friday afternoon.

Police say a car pulled into the parking lot, and two people were inside, both with gunshot wounds. One person was taken to the hospital; the other, William Hawkins, Jr., 45, died.

Baton Rouge Police Deputy Chief Chris McClure says officers were already at the scene working an unrelated situation.

"They happen to be here on an unrelated thing that they were following up on, and they were flagged down to start this investigation and start emergency services for them," McClure said.

Where the car was coming from or what led to the shooting remains under investigation, but members of the community, like Elaine Bradford, say gun violence has to stop.

"I wish that somebody would put an end to it, how, still, I don't know, but please, Lord help us," Bradford said.

Bradford says her nephew, Kendrick Eubanks, was stabbed and killed on Beech Street a little over two weeks ago.

"I'm kind of short for words right now, but I pray to god that these guys will stop packing these guns and knives, and they need to get high on Jesus," Bradford said.

Friday's shooting follows several across the city within the last week. Two happened on Monday, where a man was shot near Airline and Plank Road, and less than 30 minutes later, a person was shot on Greenwell Springs Road.

Two days later, on Wednesday, two people died after a domestic shooting at the Afton Oaks apartments, and on Thursday, a woman was shot at an apartment along North Ardenwood Drive, she died at the hospital.

"We got to do something. We're losing the kids. I mean, they just don't care. everybody have a family," Baton Rouge Resident, Phillip McKay said.

All of the shootings still remain under investigation.