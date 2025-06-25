Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry signs series of bills aiming to 'promote self-sufficiency,' rein in welfare abuse statewide
BOSSIER CITY — Gov. Jeff Landry signed a series of bills Wednesday morning that aim to "promote self-sufficiency" statewide.
The bill signing in Bossier City follows signings from the latest legislative session on Tuesday.
The governor said that the four new laws he signed provide Louisiana a "path from dependence to independence."
"Louisiana is prioritizing taxpayers by ensuring welfare programs operate efficiently," Landry said. "The bills will move our state toward strength, prosperity and opportunity."
One of the primary bills Landry signed, SB 59, also known as the REINS Act, takes aim at regulations, a long-term goal of Landry and his allies at both the state and national levels.
State Sen. Mike Reese's Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act will require any new regulations to face legislative oversight and public security, Landry said. He said this new law "protects taxpayers and promotes economic growth."
The law takes effect Aug. 1.
Landry also signed a law that would more strictly enforce work search requirements for unemployment benefits. Under HB 153, the amount of times work searches will be required will increase from three times a week to five. The bill’s author, Rep. Troy Hebert, says that in some cases, people apply for jobs to show that they are attempting to find a job, but are not showing up for interviews and therefore not getting jobs, even though they continue to receive unemployment benefits.
These new regulations take effect Dec. 31.
The governor signed a pair of bills that would transition control of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as well as transfer control of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to the Louisiana Department of Health. The two programs are currently overseen by the Department of Children and Family Services.
Element of the laws, HB 617 and HB 624, take effect as early as Oct. 1.
HB 624 also renames the workforce commission to Louisiana Works.
Landry said the bills coincide with his administration's continued efforts with the Louisiana Department of Government Efficiency to streamline welfare programs. The governor noted that LADOGE has produced more than $70 million in savings statewide.
He also said that the next steps include removing deceased recipients from SNAP and Medicaid benefits in July, as well as illegal aliens from benefit programs in August.
