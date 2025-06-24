86°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry signs bills intending to fortify energy industry, encourage oil production in state
LAFAYETTE - Gov. Jeff Landry signed multiple bills in Lafayette on Tuesday that he says will encourage oil production and fortify the energy industry.
Landry said the bills include Senate Bill 244, which will "[re-organize] the Department of Energy and natural resources, limits regulatory oversight of pipelines and distribution terminals, requires a comprehensive water plan and authorizes the use of tax incentives to encourage conservation through use of alternate water resources."
Other bills include prioritizing in-state natural gas as well as nuclear resources for the energy grid and a reduction on severance taxes for new wells.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman accused of stealing $1,200 in tools arrested after being detained by...
-
St. Mary Parish teacher arrested, resigns after allegedly having relationship with former...
-
Gov. Landry signs bills intending to fortify energy industry, encourage oil production...
-
LED: UK-based gas company invests $400 million investment into ammonia plant in...
-
Iberville charter program launches early college option
Sports Video
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...