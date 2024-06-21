Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry signs LA GATOR bill creating education savings accounts
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, Gov. Jeff Landry signed a series of bills into law, including SB 313 from Sen. Rick Edmonds, R - East Baton Rouge. The measure creates education savings accounts.
Those who support the new law say it is a step toward giving parents a choice in where their children attend private schools, even if the school is outside of the district. However as school districts across the state refine their budgets, it’s unclear how it could affect them.
"While some people thought that we could not get this done, we all believed that we could," Gov. Landry said. "It starts first with parents of children with special needs, and then we work our way up the income ladder.”
The program will first be implemented, allowing special needs students to change schools. The end goal is to afford every student in the state the same opportunity.
Thursday night, the East Baton Rouge School Board passed its budget. However, board members say they’re not sure how the new law will immediately affect them.
“Right now we don't have a full understanding, a scope of how deep it could actually impact our budget,” Board member Dadrius Lanus said.
The state board of elementary education and secondary education is expected to decide how much money exactly will be allocated to eligible students. It's unclear how the dollars will be subtracted from the districts.
