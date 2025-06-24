Gov. Landry signs bills intending to fortify energy industry, encourage oil production in state

LAFAYETTE - Gov. Jeff Landry signed multiple bills in Lafayette on Tuesday that he says will encourage oil production and fortify the energy industry.

Landry said the bills include Senate Bill 244, which will "[re-organize] the Department of Energy and natural resources, limits regulatory oversight of pipelines and distribution terminals, requires a comprehensive water plan and authorizes the use of tax incentives to encourage conservation through use of alternate water resources."

Other bills include prioritizing in-state natural gas as well as nuclear resources for the energy grid and a reduction on severance taxes for new wells.