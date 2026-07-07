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Gov. Landry gives Trump recommended path forward to strengthen relationship with Greenland

2 hours 44 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 5:36 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who also serves as the U.S. Special Envoy to Greenland, made several recommendations on Tuesday to President Donald Trump to strengthen America's relationship with the ice-covered territory. 

In a social media post, Landry suggested Trump take the following courses of action: 
1. Establish direct shipping routes between the United States and Greenland.
2. Expand the U.S. diplomatic presence in Greenland.
3. Approve Denmark’s State Partnership Program application with an Arctic and Greenland focus while strengthening the U.S. military presence on the island.
4. Create a U.S.–Greenland Joint Investment Fund.
5. Expand educational, cultural and public diplomacy exchanges between the U.S. and Greenland.

The comment was accompanied by a video of Trump discussing Greenland, saying the territory "should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark."

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Landry was appointed to be the special envoy, a volunteer position, in December. Landry has visited Greenland at least twice and said the people "feel abandoned by Denmark," despite the two nations vowing to not let the U.S. take over. 

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