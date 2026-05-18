Gov. Landry, Trump's special envoy to Greenland, arrives in Denmark-controlled country, reports say

NUUK, Greenland — Months after being appointed special envoy to the country, Gov. Jeff Landry arrived in Greenland over the weekend, local media outlets report.

Landry and his wife's Sunday arrival in the capital city of Nuuk renews questions about U.S. interest in the territory, which is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

A Danish news outlet spoke with Landry after he arrived.

The Louisiana governor said the trip is focused on building relationships between Greenland, the United States and Denmark, responding to concerns that the visit could be tied to President Donald Trump's previous pushes to acquire Greenland.

Landry, following his appointment as special envoy earlier this year, said that Greenland could not remain secure unless it was taken over by the United States, citing the Monroe Doctrine as the current administration's justification for such actions.