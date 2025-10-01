Gov. Landry, EPA give update on cleanup efforts more than a month after Smitty's Supply explosion

AMITE — State and federal officials said Wednesday they have cleaned up more than 4 million gallons of oil more than a month after explosions at Smitty's Supply polluted the area with an oily chemical residue, but they are still just three-quarters of the way finished.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

On Aug. 22, a series of explosions at oil and lubricant manufacturer Smitty's Supply in Roseland blanketed surrounding areas with oil and various chemicals. Homes, cars and trees were covered in a slick, black layer of muck. The explosion also contaminated nearby waterways, especially the Tangipahoa River, which flows into Lake Pontchartrain. Drone footage from as recently as Tuesday showed oil 30 miles downstream.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Mason said that the EPA has recovered more than 4 million gallons of "oily material" and that they are 75% complete with "oily material recovery efforts."

He and other officials said that their testing has not shown any danger to human health up to this point, and that agriculture and livestock are also completely safe.

Mason and fellow EPA official Adam Adams said that no waste from the Tangipahoa River has made it to Lake Pontchartrain, nor will it ever because of the containment booms they have set up. They were adamant that the lake is completely safe. Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Courtney Burdette said that they are still waiting on testing results to determine if seafood from the area is safe to eat.

Despite criticizing the EPA for "not going fast enough" just two days before, Gov. Jeff Landry reiterated multiple times on Wednesday that mistakes happen and praised the agency for its response when he was asked why cleanup has taken as long as it has.

"How many of you go through your day without a mistake?" Landry countered.

The governor explained the recovery delays by calling the explosion a "unique incident" that "falls between regulatory bodies," referencing the situation as a "donut hole of who's responsible."

Landry did not directly answer questions about how the government will hold Smitty's accountable and prevent another similar incident.