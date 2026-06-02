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Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's free youth ballet shows are happening now at libraries across the area

2 hours 10 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 6:34 PM June 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet is back for the summer with free performances of "Ballet Soiree" at locations across the Baton Rouge area.

The show features excerpts from Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Cinderella and Beach Club.

Performances are scheduled at libraries in Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central and Denham Springs, with the run wrapping up next Wednesday.

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Special fundraising performances will also be held at the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre on June 10. Tickets for those shows are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

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