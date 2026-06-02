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Long-gestating proposal to eliminate state vehicle inspection stickers signed into law
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry said Tuesday that he signed a bill into law that will replace the state vehicle inspection sticker with a $6 QR code starting in 2027.
The author of the HB 1085, Rep. Larry Bagley, has been trying to eliminate the inspection sticker for seven years, with lawmakers not advancing the bill until this year, when Landry backed the effort.
"While I brought it, he gets the credit for passing it, because at every turn, every time someone had a question, he brought someone in to answer the question," Bagley said.
The new law does not require low-speed vehicles, including trailers, to bear a valid safety inspection certificate. The new law only affects parishes that are not subject to the federal Clean Air Act, which authorizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish minimum air quality standards.
East Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parishes all require a separate emissions test on top of the standard inspection.
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