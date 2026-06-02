Three Metro Council members to testify before grand jury in AG's corruption probe

BATON ROUGE - Three members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council are set to testify before a grand jury convened as Attorney General Liz Murrill's probe into alleged corruption inside city-parish government continues.

Mayor Pro Tempore Brandon Noel and Council members Denise Amoroso and Jen Racca were subpoenaed to answer questions for the panel on Wednesday morning, sources confirmed to WBRZ.

Racca said that she told investigators the court order to appear was unnecessary, and she would be there without one, but she was served either way.

While rumors have circulated about which departments the probe is targeting, grand juries are secret proceedings, and details about the investigation have not been made public.

WBRZ reported on April 19 that Council members Rowdy Gaudet, Darryl Hurst and Anthony Kenney testified in the corruption probe.

Both Gaudet and Hurst spoke with WBRZ following the hearing, saying they couldn't make any statements about what went on behind closed doors.

"I can't tell you what I was asked, but what I was asked didn't lead to anything that I can come out here and even do anything with. So I still don't know what I don't know," Hurst said.

The two rounds of testimony came after Capital Area Transit System Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas and contractor Jay Colar were implicated in an alleged scheme with Councilmember Cleve Dunn. Documents say Thomas introduced Colar to Dunn, who awarded contracts to Colar's company. Dunn allegedly made more than $30,000 in kickbacks.

Two more city-parish arrests were made: Courtney Scott, a former administrator for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and Veronica Mathis, whose company assisted Broome's "Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge" program. They were booked on charges including conspiracy, theft, bribery, money laundering and public contract fraud.