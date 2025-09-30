91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: NEW footage shows oil reaching 30 miles downriver from Roseland plant explosion

2 hours 13 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 12:48 PM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LEE'S LANDING — Drone footage from Lee's Landing south of Ponchatoula shows that oil contamination from August's explosion at the Smitty's Supply plant in Roseland has reached 30 miles downriver. 

The contamination from the Aug. 22 has made its way down the Tangipahoa River. The chemical contamination is now only five miles from the river's mouth that empties into Lake Pontchartrain.

The EPA has opened several locations to office hours for those who have been affected by the explosion, which sent ash and chemicals falling across the area and resulted in hundreds being without work. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days