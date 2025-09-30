WATCH: NEW footage shows oil reaching 30 miles downriver from Roseland plant explosion

LEE'S LANDING — Drone footage from Lee's Landing south of Ponchatoula shows that oil contamination from August's explosion at the Smitty's Supply plant in Roseland has reached 30 miles downriver.

The contamination from the Aug. 22 has made its way down the Tangipahoa River. The chemical contamination is now only five miles from the river's mouth that empties into Lake Pontchartrain.

The EPA has opened several locations to office hours for those who have been affected by the explosion, which sent ash and chemicals falling across the area and resulted in hundreds being without work.