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Baldwin residents startled by loud explosion as Cleco tears down old plant

1 hour 36 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 1:49 PM June 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BALDWIN — Residents in the Baldwin area were startled by a loud explosion Tuesday morning that police say was a scheduled demolition of an old Cleco Power plant. 

Video from WBRZ viewer Patricia Collins shows a large tower seemingly being imploded at the plant. 

Baldwin Police Chief Anthony Gibson said Cleco shut down the plant off of Newman Street a few years ago as the company moved operations to a newer site near Centerville, and that the demolition posed no threat to public safety. 

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"We are aware that many residents heard a loud explosion. We would like to inform you that all activities were carried out in a safe, orderly, and authorized manner," Gibson said in a Facebook post by the police department. 

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