Gov. Landry comments on LSU law professor removed after political comments during lecture

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry gave his comments on social media regarding litigation between LSU and a law professor over the law professor's quotes about the governor during a lecture.

LSU law professor Ken Levy has been a legal battle with the university after LSU removed him from his position for political comments he made during a lecture. The First Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that LSU would not be forced to allow him back in the classroom.

According to a lawsuit filed by Levy, the professor said in a class about police and public interactions "F**k the governor" and "f**k that" while criticizing Governor Jeff Landry for publicly rebuking a law school colleague.

Landry, on his social media, shared those quotes from Levy alongside others regarding President Donald Trump and students recording his lectures.

"To my fellow citizens, is this the type of language and attitude you expect your tax dollars to pay for?", Landry said. "No judge would tolerate this conduct in their courtroom or any legal professional setting. It should not be tolerated at our taxpayer funded universities either."

See the full post here: