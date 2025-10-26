Gov. Jeff Landry shares his opinion on LSU increasing season ticket prices

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry gave his opinion on LSU increasing its season ticket prices Saturday night after the Tigers' 49-25 loss to Texas A&M.

"I think @LSUsports and the LSU Board of Supervisors needs to rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight's showing!" Landry posted on X.

This comes after Texas A&M scored 49 points in Saturday night's game against the Tigers, with 35 of those points coming in the second half of the game, while LSU only managed seven additional points in the second half.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved increased 2026 season ticket prices on Friday in hopes of bringing more prominent teams to the stadium.

The price increase also came from a high demand for tickets, according to the board.

"We have sold out of season ticket allotment the last two seasons. We were at 66,650 season tickets sold in 202, and we are at 71,420 season tickets sold in 2025. Additionally, we have sold out of 11 of our last 14 home games," an LSU official said.

LSU plans to sell out of season tickets again for the 2026 season based on the current sales trends.