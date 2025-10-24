Latest Weather Blog
LSU Board of Supervisors vote to increase prices for football season tickets, gameday parking
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors approved increases in football season ticket and gameday parking prices at its meeting Friday.
The board voted in favor of the 2026 season ticket price increase, which they say could range from $25 to $125, because of the recent change in SEC policy putting nine conference games on each team's schedule. Board members said that this will bring "more prominent teams to our stadium."
The price increase also came from an increase in demand for tickets, the board argued.
The increased prices will likely bring in around $4.6 million in new revenue.
Hiking parking prices was approved because the board said the university wants to create new paid parking lots, as well as expand two sections of existing parking lots. The increase in season parking costs will bring in an additional $450,000 in revenue, the board said.
The last price increase came last year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CareSouth's new clinic in North Baton Rouge along Howell Boulevard offers medical...
-
2 Your Town St Francisville: 'The Beast' mountain biking trail
-
DOTD crews starting months-long work to patch, overlay La. 30 in Iberville...
-
Denham Springs Police: Person dead after being struck by vehicle while trying...
-
Amite Police arrest man who allegedly burglarized multiple cars, properties over two...
Sports Video
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams