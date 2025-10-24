LSU Board of Supervisors vote to increase prices for football season tickets, gameday parking

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Board of Supervisors approved increases in football season ticket and gameday parking prices at its meeting Friday.

The board voted in favor of the 2026 season ticket price increase, which they say could range from $25 to $125, because of the recent change in SEC policy putting nine conference games on each team's schedule. Board members said that this will bring "more prominent teams to our stadium."

The price increase also came from an increase in demand for tickets, the board argued.

The increased prices will likely bring in around $4.6 million in new revenue.

Hiking parking prices was approved because the board said the university wants to create new paid parking lots, as well as expand two sections of existing parking lots. The increase in season parking costs will bring in an additional $450,000 in revenue, the board said.

The last price increase came last year.