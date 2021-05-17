Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency due to severe weather conditions

Photo: Stephanie Fox

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday night due to severe weather in southwest Louisiana.

This announcement follows numerous flash flood and tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Edwards said that emergency actions and water rescues were already necessary Monday afternoon. He also warned residents to continue monitoring the weather and make emergency plans, in case evacuation is needed.

"We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed," Edwards said.

