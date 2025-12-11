Gordon McKernan holds annual Christmas bicycle giveaway

BATON ROUGE — Gordon McKernan hosted his annual Christmas bicycle giveaway in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning.

More than 100 bikes were given to children around the capital city.

"I know it's a trite saying, but it's better to give than to receive, and it's true," McKernan said. "When you see instances of a family come up and a little child walk up and they light their eyes light up, and they start smiling and get all excited, that's a great feeling."

LSU football stars like Caden Durham, Trey'Dez Green and Damian Ramos were there to spread the Christmas cheer.

More bikes will be given away at McKernan's New Orleans office on Friday.