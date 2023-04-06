72°
GOP concedes defeat on health care overhaul
WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare."
The bill's authors acknowledge they don't have the votes ahead of a critical deadline at the end of this week.
President Donald Trump is slamming 'certain so-called Republicans' and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the focus will now turn to tax reform.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a sponsor of the latest, last-ditch effort, says Republicans are going to fulfill the promise they've made to voters and the GOP base for the past seven years.
