GOP concedes defeat on health care overhaul

WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

The bill's authors acknowledge they don't have the votes ahead of a critical deadline at the end of this week.

President Donald Trump is slamming 'certain so-called Republicans' and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the focus will now turn to tax reform.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a sponsor of the latest, last-ditch effort, says Republicans are going to fulfill the promise they've made to voters and the GOP base for the past seven years.