80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Goose rescued after getting stuck in pizza driver's car grille

42 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 July 23, 2019 8:14 AM July 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WCAX-TV

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Authorities say a goose that got stuck in a pizza delivery driver's car grille in Vermont is expected to make a full recovery.

Driver Ryan Harrington tells WCAX-TV he saw a goose waddling across the road in Burlington on Saturday. He slammed his brakes, but heard a thud and knew he struck the bird.

But he wasn't prepared to see it stuck in his car - and alive - when he returned to work. His manager got through to a police dispatcher who alerted authorities and a nonprofit animal rescue group.

The fire department arrived to help free the goose, named Roberto, or Roberta if it's a girl. The goose was taken to a wildlife rehabber in Poultney who says it may have a broken pelvis, but they expect it will survive.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days