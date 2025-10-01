84°
Latest Weather Blog
Good Morning America Co-Anchor Robin Roberts to unveil renovation at her alma mater, Southeastern
HAMMOND - Good Morning America anchor and Southeastern Louisiana University alumna Robin Roberts will cut the ribbon for the renovation of D Vickers Hall on Oct. 17.
The expansion will introduce the new Robin Roberts Broadcast Media Center, which will contain three new broadcast media studios, including a newsroom, a film studio and a multimedia studio.
“The new facility greatly enhances the classroom and specialized lab space needed to provide modern instructional opportunities for our students,” said Southeastern President William S. Wainwright.
Trending News
There will be a major expansion to the curriculum of the communication and media studies department for the new facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Kelly: Nussmeier didn't aggravate injury vs. Ole Miss
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...