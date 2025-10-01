Good Morning America Co-Anchor Robin Roberts to unveil renovation at her alma mater, Southeastern

HAMMOND - Good Morning America anchor and Southeastern Louisiana University alumna Robin Roberts will cut the ribbon for the renovation of D Vickers Hall on Oct. 17.

The expansion will introduce the new Robin Roberts Broadcast Media Center, which will contain three new broadcast media studios, including a newsroom, a film studio and a multimedia studio.

“The new facility greatly enhances the classroom and specialized lab space needed to provide modern instructional opportunities for our students,” said Southeastern President William S. Wainwright.

There will be a major expansion to the curriculum of the communication and media studies department for the new facility.