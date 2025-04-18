Good Friday spikes crawfish sales and traditions

BATON ROUGE- Tony’s Seafood is serving up more than just food this Good Friday; it's serving up tradition.

“Easter weekend is crawfish weekend, and Tony’s is the place that you want to be to get the best crawfish right in town,” said Victoria Thomas.

Thomas is a local to Baton Rouge and said that she doesn't mind waiting outside, especially when it is to get crawfish.

“We were just waiting, this is something me and my daddy do traditionally when we’re just trying to come out and get crawfish," said Thomas.

Victoria Thomas was just one of dozen who waited in line for crawfish outside of Tony's Seafood.

For some, the wait was long, but for others, the drive was longer. Curtis Burg makes his annual trip every year by driving over two hours just to get Tony's.

Burg said he makes the drive with his wife because he chooses quality.

"They are bigger here compared to the ones we get back in town," said Burg.

Manager Darren Pizzolato said this is a tradition for Tony's Seafood as well.

"I call it organized chaos. We’ve done this a long time, we’ve been here since 1959. Been in the seafood business since the early 70s, so we’ve done this a few times."

Pizzolato said they expected to sell up to 100,000 pounds crawfish between Friday and Saturday.