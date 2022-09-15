71°
Good boy: BRPD officer, K-9 preview police dog trials
BATON ROUGE - The annual police dog trials are set to begin next week.
The USPCA Field Trials and Public Demonstration will take place Monday and Wednesday. Field trials start at 8 a.m. on both days. On Wednesday there will be a public demonstration at 6 p.m.
The dogs compete in challenges similar to what they do on the job. The dogs will participate in agility, obedience, scent work, and criminal apprehension.
Baton Rouge Police Officer James Crisler and his K-9 Simon were live in the WBRZ studio.
