Good 2 Eat: Sweet Potato Casserole and Blueberry Custard Pie

Surprise Sweet Potato Crumble Casserole

5 to 6 sweet potatoes, cleaned

4 to 5 bananas, unpeeled

1 cup butter, room temperature, divided

1 cup honey

Kosher salt, to taste

3⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

3⁄4 cup light brown sugar

1 1⁄2 cups chopped pecans

1⁄2 cup oatmeal

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Prick the sweet potatoes all over with a fork, place in a roasting pan, and roast for 40 minutes. Put the bananas into the pan and continue roasting for 10–15 minutes, until both the bananas and potatoes are very soft. Remove the pan from the oven but don’t turn the oven off.

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a large mixing bowl. Peel the bananas and add them to the bowl with 1⁄2 cup butter and the honey. Season with salt and beat until combined and fluffy. Spoon into an ovenproof serving dish and smooth the top.

In a separate mixing bowl, use your fingers to rub together the remaining butter, flour, brown sugar, pecans, and oatmeal until mixture is the consistency of coarse crumbs. Sprinkle crumb mixture evenly over the sweet potatoes and return to the oven. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the crumbs are golden. Serve hot.

Blueberry Custard Pie

1 1⁄2 cups sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1 large eggs

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

1 1⁄2 cups fresh blueberries or frozen

blueberries, thawed

1 (9-inch) pie crust, unbaked

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, add the sugar, buttermilk, eggs, butter, and vanilla. Whisk until well combined. Add the flour and salt. Whisk until no dry flour remains. Add the blueberries. Gently stir until well incorporated.

Place the pie crust in a 9-inch pie plate. Pour the pie filling into the pie crust. Bake for 50 minutes. Cool at room temperature for 1 hour. Then refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.