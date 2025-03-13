72°
Good 2 Eat: Cabbage Soup and Irish Soda Bread

3 hours 10 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 6:55 AM March 13, 2025 in Good 2 Eat
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Cabbage Soup
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 carrots, finely chopped
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
1/2 tsp. chili powder
Creole seasoning 
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 (15-oz.) can white beans, drained, rinsed
3 garlic cloves, minced 
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
6 cups vegetable or chicken stock 
1/2 large head cabbage, chopped
1 (15-oz.) can fire-roasted tomatoes diced 
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, plus more for serving
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

In a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, carrots, celery, and chili powder; season with Creole seasoning, salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in beans, garlic, and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add stock and bring to a simmer. Stir in cabbage and tomatoes and simmer, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is wilted, about 6 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in parsley and red pepper flakes; season with salt and black pepper.

Divide soup among bowls. Top with more parsley.

Irish Soda Bread 
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus 1/4 cup more for dusting
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. sea salt
1 tsp. baking soda
6 Tbsp. cold butter, plus 1/2 Tbsp to grease pan
1 3/4 cups cold buttermilk
1 large egg, cold
1 cup raisins or dried cranberries, optional

Preheat oven at 375 degrees. Generously grease a 10” cast-iron skillet with 1/2 Tbsp butter.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda. Cut butter into small pieces and use your fingers to work the butter into the flour until crumbs form stir in the raisins, breaking up any clumps of raisins. Make a well in the center.

In a large measuring cup, whisk together the buttermilk and egg then add this mixture into the flour mixture. Use a wooden spoon and mix just until lightly moistened and dough barely starts to come together.

Transfer to a floured surface and use floured hands to shape the dough just until it forms into a round loaf. It should be shaggy. If it’s too sticky to handle, dust lightly with flour. Do not over-mix or bread will be tough.

Transfer to the buttered pan, use a knife to score the top with a large and deep “X”. Bake in the center of your preheated oven at 375 for 50-55min. When you tap on the bread, it should sound hollow inside. Transfer bread to a wire rack to cool. Enjoy within 2 days of making it and refrigerate leftovers up to a week.

