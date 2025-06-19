Good 2 Eat: Rotisserie Chicken Soba Noodles

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Rotisserie Chicken Soba Noodles

8 oz. soba noodles, dried

12 oz. rotisserie chicken, shredded

1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded, and julienned

1 ½ cups cabbage, shredded

1/2 red bell pepper, seeded and julienned

3 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish

½ cup peanuts, chopped, for garnish

Sauce

1 lime, juiced

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. peanut butter smooth

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 red chiles, seeded and minced

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup mint, chopped

3 green onions, thinly sliced, for garnish

2 Tbsp. roasted peanuts, chopped, for garnish

Cook the noodles according to the package directions. Drain them and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking, then let cool completely.

In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, fish sauce, sugar, peanut butter, garlic, and chilies to make the dressing. Gradually whisk in the vegetable oil until fully combined and emulsified. Stir in cilantro and mint.

In a large bowl, mix the cooled noodles with chicken, cucumber, cabbage, and bell peppers. Pour in the dressing and toss everything together until well coated.

Serve chilled and garnish with scallions and peanuts before serving.