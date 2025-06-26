Good 2 Eat: Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Slaw

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Jamaican Slaw

Slaw:

4 cups green cabbage, finely shredded

2 cups carrot, shredded

1 1/2 cups pineapple, diced 1/2" cubes

3/4 cup raisins

Slaw Dressing:

3 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tbsp jalapeño, deseeded, finely minced

1/4 cup green onion, finely chopped

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Shake ingredients in a jar until combined.

Place all the Slaw ingredients in a large bowl. Pour over Dressing and toss. Leave to wilt for at least 1 hour.

Toss well to coat in the juices & dressing pooled at the bottom of the bowl. Transfer to bowl and serve!

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

6 whole chicken legs

5 green onions

1/2 onion

5 garlic cloves

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, grated

10 sprigs fresh thyme

2 scotch bonnet peppers

1/4 cup whole allspice berries

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. all-purpose seasoning

1 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed

1 Tbsp. gravy browning (kitchen bouquet)

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. coarsely ground black pepper

2 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. smoked paprika

Place in a blender, coarsely chopped green onions, onion, garlic cloves and ginger.

Add thyme sprigs, scotch bonnet peppers, allspice berries, vegetable oil, all-purpose seasoning, brown sugar, gravy browning, kosher salt, black pepper, onion powder, and smoked paprika. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl.

Pat 6 whole chicken legs dry with paper towels. Use the tip of a knife to make a few short slits about 1/2-inch deep on both sides of each leg, keeping the skin in one piece and not cutting all the way through to the bone. Add to the marinade and massage the marinade into the chicken with your hands, getting some it into the slits. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Place the chicken legs skin-side up on the baking sheet; discard the remaining marinade. Tent the chicken very loosely with aluminum foil, making sure it does not touch the chicken.

Roast for 1 hour. Uncover and roast for 15 to 20 minutes more. If desired, broil the chicken on the lowest setting for the last 5 minutes until charred in spots for a darker color.