Gonzales woman arrested after allegedly producing, distributing child porn for months
GONZALES - The United States Department of Justice announced Friday morning a Gonzales woman was facing child exploitation charges.
Hannah Kinchen, 39, faces charges of conspiracy of production, production, conspiracy to distribute, and distribution of child pornography. According to the U.S. DOJ, Kinchen participated in the production and distribution of pornography between July 2020 and at least October 2020.
Kinchen attended her arraignment for the charges Thursday and pled not guilty.
If Kinchen is found guilty of the charges, she could face up to 30 years of imprisonment.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about her arrest.
