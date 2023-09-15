84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales woman arrested after allegedly producing, distributing child porn for months

3 hours 20 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, September 15 2023 Sep 15, 2023 September 15, 2023 7:27 AM September 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - The United States Department of Justice announced Friday morning a Gonzales woman was facing child exploitation charges. 

Hannah Kinchen, 39, faces charges of conspiracy of production, production, conspiracy to distribute, and distribution of child pornography. According to the U.S. DOJ, Kinchen participated in the production and distribution of pornography between July 2020 and at least October 2020. 

Kinchen attended her arraignment for the charges Thursday and pled not guilty. 

If Kinchen is found guilty of the charges, she could face up to 30 years of imprisonment. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about her arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days