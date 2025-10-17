80°
Gonzales hosts Halloween Senior Sock Hop
GONZALES - A Halloween Senior Sock Hop was held on Friday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Seniors enjoyed themselves as they dressed up for the holiday, listened to music, ate and danced.
The sock hop is an old tradition that brings in hundreds of people from the surrounding area.
"It's open to anyone, any senior. We have a lot of assisted living people that come," said dance instructor Beverly Cook.
The next sock hop is planned for early December.
