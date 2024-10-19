Gonzales Fire Department rescues four kittens from storm drain

Image credit to Rescue Alliance

GONZALES - The Gonzales Fire Department saved four kittens from a storm drain Saturday evening.

According to Rescue Alliance, a caller told them about kittens near a storm drain with one fallen inside around 6:51 p.m. Their director immediately responded and advised the caller to dial 911. When the director arrived, the Gonzales Fire Department was on the scene.

The firefighters rescued three kittens at the opening of the storm drain and pulled a fourth one safely from the water below. All four are safe and in the care of Rescue Alliance.

More information on the kittens can be seen below:

Image credit to Rescue Alliance.