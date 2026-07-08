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Gonzales' Essential Credit Union reopens at new La. 30 location with upgraded ATM technology
GONZALES — Essential Credit Union in Gonzales is now at a new location on La. 30 after a Wednesday grand opening.
The relocated branch was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting that welcomed members, community leaders, local businesses and residents to the updated amenities, including an upgraded Live Teller Machine that, through an ATM, provides members with access to live teller assistance beginning one hour before the branch opens.
The Live Teller Machine is designed to give members more flexibility, a spokesperson said.
"This new location reflects our continued investment in providing our members with a convenient, modern banking experience while delivering the personalized service they've come to expect from Essential," Richard Williams, President and CEO of Essential Credit Union, said in a statement.
The new location for the Gonzales branch is at 577 La. Highway 30 West, Building L, Suite F.
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