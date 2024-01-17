44°
Latest Weather Blog
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies of heart attack at 46
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died at 46 of a heart attack Wednesday after being transported to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Warriors.
Milojevic was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a "sudden and serious health issue at a restaurant in Salt Lake City", according to ESPN. His hospitalization resulted in the postponement of the Warriors' Wednesday night matchup against the Salt Lake Jazz.
Trending News
Milojevic was a 15-year basketball player with stops in stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey. He had been a Warriors assistant since 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three homes catch on fire Tuesday as residents try to keep warm
-
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
-
Thomas Morse Jr. sworn in as new BRPD chief - Watch it...
-
Closed roads reopening after traffic nightmare Tuesday morning
-
Warming shelter in Denham Springs open Tuesday night