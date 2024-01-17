Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies of heart attack at 46

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died at 46 of a heart attack Wednesday after being transported to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Warriors.

Milojevic was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a "sudden and serious health issue at a restaurant in Salt Lake City", according to ESPN. His hospitalization resulted in the postponement of the Warriors' Wednesday night matchup against the Salt Lake Jazz.

Milojevic was a 15-year basketball player with stops in stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey. He had been a Warriors assistant since 2021.