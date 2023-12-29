Glasgow Avenue and Tupello Street ditches and gas lines installation aggravating residents

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge homeowner who lives on the corner of Glasgow Avenue and Tupello Street is urging the city to fix the dead trees in his yard that are a result of ditches and gas lines that have been installed.

"I want the city to take both of these trees down. They've killed both of them with this gas line. Somebody has to be responsible for taking these down," resident, Scott Ulmer said.

One tree has already been taken down and is currently a stump. Two other trees still stand, but are getting worse by the day.

One of Ulmer's main concerns is the possibility of these trees falling into his house or into the new library being built next door.

"We have another big enormous pine tree in the background here that I am just concerned that it's probably gonna hit the brand new library they are building so they might want to check on that," Ulmer said.

The reasoning behind the city implementing gas lines in this location is because of a 600-car garage being built nearby.

Because of the ditches and gas lines in his yard, he has no space to park. Therefore, he is parking on the road, as well as other residents on the street.

This could later become a road-block with on-coming traffic on Tupello Street.

Ulmer has contacted the city three times regarding this situation since July with no response.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Department of Public Works says they are taking the matter seriously and city-perish will inspect for hazardous trees and investigate the parking issues.