Giant gummy bear mascot stolen from outside Baton Rouge store

BATON ROUGE - An oversized gummy bear was stolen from outside of Giggles, a children's store in Willow Grove, and the owners are asking for help in getting it home.

The owners of the store said Willow the gummy bear has been "an icon of Giggles since day one."

If anyone has information about Willow's whereabouts, call (225) 663-2474. No questions will be asked.