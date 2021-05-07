Get a vaccine at Alex Box Stadium, get a free LSU Baseball ticket

BATON ROUGE - Next week, LSU's Alex Box Stadium will play host to LA Tech, Alabama and plenty of health workers looking to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

LSU Athletics announced state officials and Our Lady of the Lake are teaming up for a vaccination clinic outside the stadium for each home game throughout the week. The shots will be given out free to anyone over the age of 18.

Those receiving the vaccine at the Alex Box clinic will also receive a free ticket to that day's LSU Baseball game.

Those games include...

-LSU vs La Tech Tuesday, May 11 6:30 pm

**the first 500 community members will receive a free ticket



-LSU vs Alabama Friday, May 14 7 pm

**the first 250 community members will receive a free ticket



-LSU vs Alabama Saturday, May 15 2 pm

**the first 250 community members will receive a free ticket



-LSU vs. Alabama Sunday, May 16 2 pm

**the first 500 community members will receive a free ticket

The clinic will be located between the Bullpen and Champions lot and open an hour and half prior to each game. A second dose appointment at an Our Lady of the Lake facility will be scheduled while on site.