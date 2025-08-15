87°
GET 2 MOVING: Yoga with Brittnee

By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - Ever wanted to try yoga, but don't know where to start? Or looking to up your Warrior Two? Well, Brittnee Castile is your girl.

As a ten-year yoga master, Castile specializes in helping people deepen their yoga positions and stretches. This can be helpful for an athlete training to become more flexible or a yoga lover who wants to refine their technique.

Yoga is for anyone and can be catered to specific needs. It utilizes the same parts of the body as traditional workouts, like cardio or high-intensity training, but in a different way. Movements are practiced with slow, deep breaths and focus. Physically, it is just as much of a challenge as other workouts.

Castile says yoga can seem easy if you're not doing the moves correctly. It's supposed to be a true challenge where every part of the body is working and engaged to properly execute the movements.

Focus and breathing are huge aspects as well, as both allow people to focus more on the mental rather than the physical when the body is working through intense moments.

Castile offers private lessons for anyone, anywhere. She will meet you in your office at work during lunch break, at your house or even in the park for a great outdoor session.

Visit her Instagram, where she can be easily reached at @brittneeee_yoga. 

