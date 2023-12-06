GET 2 MOVING: Tassin Trees and Trimming

G2M: If you're looking for a fun, family activity, Tassin Trees and Trimming grows real Christmas trees for families to come and choose their very own.

Not only are there options to pick a favorite tree to bring home, but a variety of children's activities that are available to enjoy before, after or during the tree picking process.

The Tassin family began growing their own trees when their children were younger and asked their parents to grow their own to put in their home. This then became a small hobby that produced more trees each year.

Now, the Tassin family opens their home every holiday season to allow visitors to come and pick the perfect tree that the Tassins grew in their very own backyard!

While this is such a fun bonding experience for the entire family, it'll sure get that heart rate up while cutting down a tree and maybe even break you out in a sweat!



