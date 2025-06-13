GET 2 MOVING: LSU Bass Fishing

NEW ROADS, LA- Some may believe fishing is only sitting and waiting for something to bite. But the Vice President of the LSU Bass Fishing Team, Beau Landry knows otherwise.

Since he was eight years old, Landry has practiced how to catch bass, and he says he still hasn't quite figured it out. This is because bass are very temperamental.

Fishing offers a mental and physical workout. This is because there is constant movement and switching of the fishing rods and baits. This is to try and figure out the best formula to catch a bass.

Constant casting and reeling is required, so there is for sure a physical demand. Not only that, but having to pull up and put down the troll motor in the front of the boat is necessary to move around for the best fishing spot.

Fishing in the summer is even more difficult because of the added pressure of the heat. Weather also plays a huge factor into how the fish are moving.

Although bass fishing offers a big challenge, after getting the perfect catch, the task becomes so rewarding.

It's a good way to get outside while offering a physical and mental challenge.