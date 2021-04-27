Georgia woman accused of killing man and his dog in hit-and-run while fleeing another hit-and-run

SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia - According to ABC News, a 38-year-old Georgia woman was arrested after being accused of hitting a vehicle, fleeing the scene of the crash, and moments later, killing a pedestrian and a dog in a secondary hit-and-run.

The fatal incident occurred in a suburb north of Atlanta called Sandy Springs.

Representatives with the Sandy Springs Police Department say it was Sunday night when Dominque Houston, behind the wheel of a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with Florida tags, hit a vehicle along Roswell Road and I-285.

Instead of stopping, police say Houston took off at a high rate of speed and moments later, hit a man and a dog who were out for a walk on Hammond Drive.

Police go on to say that once again, Houston did not stop, but fled the scene of the crime.

The man, 25-year-old Michael Farmer, and the dog, a Catahoula named Bruce, both died as a result of the collision.

The Sandy Springs Police Department partnered with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to track Houston down and take her into custody.

Police say Houston was interviewed and subsequently charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree, reckless driving, two counts of hit and run, and one count of following too closely.

They add that she's been booked into Fulton County Jail, where she is currently awaiting prosecution.