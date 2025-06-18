88°
GEO Prep Academy employee dies after injury sustained during maintenance at Mid City campus

2 hours 13 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025
WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A GEO Prep Academy employee died after he was injured Wednesday morning during maintenance at the school's Mid City campus.

A spokesperson told WBRZ that, around 11:20 a.m., the employee suffered an accident while doing routine maintenance at the school.

While being brought to the hospital in critical condition, the employee died, the GEO spokesperson said.

How the employee's injuries happened and his identity has not been made public.

