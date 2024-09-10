Generators hard to find in EBR Parish as Francine approaches

BATON ROUGE - As the mad dash for last-minute storm supplies continues ahead of Francine making landfall on Wednesday, it's becoming increasingly difficult to find a generator in the capital city.

At Goodwood Hardware, one lone generator stood in the middle of the store. By the time the doors opened Tuesday morning, it was already claimed and paid for.

Store employee Anna Milhet said the store has been busy with customers looking for propane and generators.

"We opened at 8:30 today and from the moment we opened we were running," Milhet said.

The same situation could be found at Brothers Ace Hardware—no generators were available by Tuesday afternoon. A long line was forming for propane refills.

Dannis Manshack, an employee at Brothers Ace Hardware, said he spent four hours continuously refilling propane tanks.

"It's been nonstop propane. We had people lined up when we opened this morning," Manshack said.

When the store reopens Wednesday morning, Manshack said about five more generators will be in stock, but he expects they will sell out quickly. With Francine set to make landfall Wednesday afternoon, he's hoping all his customers get their supplies with enough time to hunker down safely.

If you are using a home generator, remember to keep a fire extinguisher close by. Do not plug the generator into an outlet and always keep it outside, away from windows and air vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Click the icons below for resources ahead of Francine: