Generator maintenance encouraged following Hurricane Francine

NAPOLEONVILLE — Generator owners know to change their appliances' gas, but some may not realize it is just as important to change their oil.

Justin Bourdreax with Boudreaux's Electrical Services told WBRZ you can keep generators from not only breaking down but also allowing the generator ready for emergencies of any possible hurricanes.

"Maintaining these generators is going to help keep carbon monoxide poison down because the dirtier they are the dirtier burn the more carbon monoxide they're going to produce," Boudreaux said.

He urges people, particularly those with portable generators, to handle it as soon as power returns.

"One thing you want to do is burn all the gas out of the unit and make sure it is stored with no gas in it, another thing you want to do is go ahead and change the oil now that way when you need it again everything's ready to go," Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said changing the oil on some generators like theirs is as easy or easier than changing the oil in your car. And says to make sure after changing bring the old oil to a shop so it can properly be disposed of.