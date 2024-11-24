Generations of Tigers unite: LSU Golden Band hosts heartwarming alumni reunion

BATON ROUGE - The Golden Band from Tigerland welcomed alumni band members back to campus for the annual Tiger Band reunion.

Saturday, it was a family reunion for the LSU Golden Band, as alumni joined them to dust off the skills they once used in Tiger Stadium. Some former members joined family, children, and grandchildren on the field.

It wasn't just former band members, but generations of Color Guard members, Tigerettes and Golden Girls were there too.

"It's wonderful to be with all of our friends, our golden friends and to see what the rest of the band, and the young golden girls and to see it's still as popular as it was when we were coming up," said a former Golden Girl.

At 76 years young, Carol Thomas can be seen in the crowd, with the same moves and smile she had 58 years ago when she was a Golden Girl in 1966.

"I'm the oldest one out here! It's fabulous, I'm going to do this until I'm 100 unless the lord terries!" Thomas said.

Thomas says as long as she's dancing she's still young.

"I love dancing, I love it, I put my whole heart into it every year," Thomas said.

For Susan Moore and her son Lyle, today is a full circle moment.

She was a member of the tiger band from 1994 to 1997, now her son has filled those shoes, except today where they'll stand side by side.

"It is so cool to be back here, I was able to attend the alumni band and it's so cool to look over my shoulder and for him to be on the sideline," Moore said.

The Golden Band from Tigerland along with those alumni members performed at halftime.