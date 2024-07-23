79°
Latest Weather Blog
Gas leak shuts down stretch of Antioch Road near Woodlawn Elementary School
ST. GEORGE — A stretch of Antioch Road was shut down at Woodlawn Elementary School on Tuesday after a gas leak, St. George Fire officials said.
A spokesperson for St. George Fire said that Entergy has responded to the scene and is assisting firefighters.
Trending News
The leak's cause is unknown, officials said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bodycam video reveals chaotic scene of deputy fatally shooting Sonya Massey, who...
-
Nursing home owner Bob Dean gets 3 years probation after botched hurricane...
-
State Superintendent meets with EBR Parish School Board ahead of looming deadline
-
Former Woodlawn High School coach arrested on new sex-related charges
-
Driver dead after crashing 18-wheeler, leaving cab dangling off I-10 overpass for...