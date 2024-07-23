79°
Gas leak shuts down stretch of Antioch Road near Woodlawn Elementary School

ST. GEORGE — A stretch of Antioch Road was shut down at Woodlawn Elementary School on Tuesday after a gas leak, St. George Fire officials said.

A spokesperson for St. George Fire said that Entergy has responded to the scene and is assisting firefighters. 

The leak's cause is unknown, officials said.

