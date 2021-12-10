Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show sold 90,000 tickets in 2 hours

BATON ROUGE - Just hours after tickets went on sale for Garth Brooks' much-anticipated concert in Tiger Stadium, the vast majority were sold with thousands of people still trying to get seats.

Watch WBRZ's interview with Garth Brooks here

Tickets went on sale at Ticketmaster around 10 a.m. Friday, at which point many fans were immediately greeted with a message telling them that thousands were already ahead of them on the waitlist.

As of noon, more than 90,000 tickets had been sold. Tiger Stadium has a capacity of roughly 102,000.

The concert, scheduled for April 30, will mark Brooks' first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years and will be his only Louisiana stadium appearance in 2022.

More info on tickets can be found here.